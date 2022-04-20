Chinese envoy holds talks with Nepal's top leadership

Kathmandu: As the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is all set to split into two factions, Chinese Ambassador to the Himalayan nation Hou Yanqi held talks with the top political leadership of the ruling party.

It is widely believed that Beijing had put enormous energy and resources to unify Nepal's two communist parties back in 2018, but the way it is falling apart after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House of Representative on Sunday, the Chinese interest has surfaced once again, according to experts.

Ambassador Hou met NCP President Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday morning during which they discussed issues of bilateral concerns, Bishnu Rijal, deputy chief of department of foreign affairs to the ruling party, said.

According to sources, Prachanda and Hou discussed the latest political developments of Nepal, the "split" of the NCP besides taking stock of the latest scenario, sources said.

On Tuesday, the envoy met President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and expressed dismay over the dissolution and the way the ruling party is falling apart only two years after it unified, sources told IANS.

Political observers have noted that China, like in the past, has been particularly concerned over the row within the ruling NCP, and the latest political developments here.

Earlier, the envoy had also met other top NCP leaders, including NCP Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal in May this year when the party was on the verge of a split.

Sources said that she is also preparing to meet with Prime Minister Oli and other ruling party leaders.

—IANS