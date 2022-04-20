Chinese envoy holds talks with NCP leader ahead of July 8 Standing Committee meet

Kathmandu: Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi held a meeting with a senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal at the latter's residence in Koteshwar on Sunday evening, as per local media reports.

Sources close to the leader told Myrepublica that Hou inquired about the intra-party disputes within the ruling NCP. The envoy expressed concern over the growing rift seen within the ruling NCP.

The meeting of Ambassador Hou with senior NCP leader Nepal came ahead of a crucial Standing Committee meeting of the NCP, which has now been postponed till July 8. The meeting was expected to decide whether to oust Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from one of the two positions he holds at present -- party's chairman and the prime minister.

Earlier, the rival faction leaders including Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, co-chair, NCP and senior leader Nepal sought the resignation of Oli from both posts, arguing that Prime Minister had no moral grounds to stay in power as he had failed miserably in both fronts -- the government as well as the party.

Although Dahal and Oli held talks even on Saturday to settle their differences, no consensus was forthcoming between the two leaders.

Party insiders were further quoted as saying by the local media that the Chinese ambassador also held a meeting with President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday.

Dahal is currently at Baluwatar holding talks with Oli in a bid to erase fractures between the top leadership of the ruling party. Their meeting on Sunday ended without any conclusion.

Oli has faced strong criticism in the Standing Committee meeting held on June 30, with most of the members demanding his resignation. (ANI)