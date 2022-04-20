Chinese envoy asks for efforts to advance political process in Yemen

United Nations: A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for efforts to advance the political process and alleviate the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Since its return to Aden, the Yemeni government has tried its best to govern and provide services for people's livelihood under very difficult circumstances. China highly commends its efforts and expects the government to accelerate internal integration, smoothly carry out its work, and get ready to participate in the comprehensive political process, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The escalation of conflict in northern Yemen has caused civilian casualties and undermined mutual trust between the government and the Houthis, threatening the political mediation efforts. China urges all parties to the conflict to heed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appeal for a cease-fire, put down their guns, exercise restraint, and refrain from any actions that may increase tension so as to create a safe environment for the peace process, he told the Security Council.

China welcomes the US move to revoke its designation of the Houthis as terrorists and the appointment of a US special envoy to promote the political process in Yemen. "We hope the US will adopt more measures conducive to the peace process in Yemen and commit itself to maintaining peace and stability in the Gulf region."

China appreciates the recent shuttle diplomacy carried out by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and hopes all the parties can seize this positive momentum to meet each other halfway and create conditions for lasting peace in Yemen, he said.

The settlement of the issues in the Gulf region needs both the joint efforts of regional countries and the constructive role of key powers. China welcomes the recent visit to Iran by Griffiths and hopes that the exchanges will bring about positive impact on the political settlement of the Yemeni issue, he said.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has proposed a multilateral platform for dialogue in the Gulf region. China is ready to conduct consultations with countries that have similar ideas to advance the forging of new consensus on maintaining peace and stability in the region, said Geng.

He also called on the international community to increase assistance to Yemen in order to alleviate the humanitarian situation.

