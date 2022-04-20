Chinese brand Honor to launch TVs, laptops post-lockdown in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor is confident that once the lockdown opens in India, the company would be in a comfortable position to launch its own TV sets and laptops in the first half of the year.

The entry of Honor into a broad consumer electronics segment in the country is tantamount to the fact that its TVs and laptops have been received well elsewhere, a top company executive told IANS on Tuesday.

"People in China loved our new laptop as well as TVs. We received a very positive response from our consumers and expect the same from our Indian customers," said Charles Peng, President, Honor India.

The smartphone maker launched its new smartphone Honor 9X Pro in India on Tuesday that will be available on Flipkart.

The all-new AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for Huawei and Honor which was first launched in China in 2011 and subsequently a global version was officially launched in April 2018.

According to the company, the AppGallery is one of the top 3 app marketplaces globally.

The vision to make the AppGallery an open and innovative app distribution platform for consumers, providing them a unique and smart experience while ensuring user's privacy and security.

Huawei said it has invested in more than 3,000 engineers to develop apps for the AppGallery. It has also launched the 'Shining-Star' programme, investing $1 billion in developer incentives.

"It consists of various applications present across 18 categories including lifestyle, travel, entertainment, gaming and more. We have established a good cooperative relationship with Indian local developers and adding apps which works best for the market and Indian users," informed Peng.

"Out of the top 150 apps in India, 95 per cent of them are already available on our AppGallery," he added.

The company is in talks with Indian developers to bring more apps focused on the consumers' needs.

"We are looking forward to join more and more developers to create more content for our AppGallery and post lock down will encourage more developers to work with us," said Peng.

AppGallery is currently available in more than 170 countries/regions with 400 million monthly active users globally.

—IANS