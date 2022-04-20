Chinese Army not ready ''to fight and win future wars'', says US report

Washington: A United States Congress study has said that China`s military is not ready "to fight and win future wars" as it suffers from "serious weaknesses" in spite of huge advances. According to CNN, the 184-page report sponsored by the U.S. Congress-mandated U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission and prepared by the Rand Corporation said that the People`s Liberation Army has made rapid progress in a short time. The report said that the military faces serious challenges as it is weak in organizational structure and there is corruption in its ranks and combat capabilities. China`s Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the issue. ANI