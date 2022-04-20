Chinese Apps To Be Removed From Phones Of Uttarakhand Policemen

Dehradun (The Hawk): After Uttar Pradesh, a ban might be imposed on use of Chinese Apps by policemen and their families. Just a day ago, the Uttar Pradesh STF had issued advisory to the policemen to remove 52 Apps. All these Apps have been made by Chinese companies. The Uttarakhand Police is also gearing up to ban the Chinese apps for policemen. DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar said that the Advisory has been sought from the Uttar Pradesh government. It is noteworthy that the Chinese apps are accused of pilfering data and spying. Many objectionable materials are shared on Tik Tok, Vigo live Apps which threaten the peace. There is anger against China after the martyrdom of 20 soldiers in Galwan. In such a situation, the Chinese apps are being removed by the Police. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued advisory asking the Policemen and their families to remove 52 apps. DG Law and Order Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar Hs said that they have sought the advisory from the Uttar Pradesh government and any decision would be taken after consultations.







