Kuwait City: The Indian challenge at the Asian Squash Championships ended here with Joshana Chinappa losing to World No.1 Nicol David in straight games. Fourth seed Chinappa went down 6-11 9-11 7-11 in the women's singles semifinals. Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal suffered surprise losses in the quarterfinals to crash out of the tournament. PTI
Chinappa loses to David in Asian Squash semis
April20/ 2022
