    Menu
    Sports

    Chinappa loses to David in Asian Squash semis

    April20/ 2022


    Kuwait City: The Indian challenge at the Asian Squash Championships ended here with Joshana Chinappa losing to World No.1 Nicol David in straight games. Fourth seed Chinappa went down 6-11 9-11 7-11 in the women's singles semifinals. Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal suffered surprise losses in the quarterfinals to crash out of the tournament. PTI

    Categories :SportsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in