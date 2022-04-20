China Won't 'Compromise' On Doklam: PLA Analysts

New Delhi: China will make no "compromise" on ending the Doklam standoff, top PLA analysts said, as they launched a propaganda blitz on a group of Indian journalists here on how New Delhi has "misjudged" Beijing's resolve by sending troops to what it claims to be Chinese territory. India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector for the last 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army from building a road

