China wants new UN resolution on North Korea

Beijing: China on Wednesday said it wanted the United Nations Security Council to take further actions and pass a new resolution on North Korea following its nuclear test earlier in January. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks after meeting US Secretary of State John Kerry, who is on a two-day visit to China, Xinhua reported. "The new resolution should aim to bring the Korean peninsula nuclear issue back to the negotiating table, rather than stirring up tension or causing chaos on the peninsula," Wang said. China is willing to maintain all-round and profound consultations with all the parties in a responsible way, including the US, Wang said. Pyongyang's latest nuclear test violated the UN Security Council resolution and threatened the international nuclear non-proliferation system. Therefore, China has voiced its opposition against the move, he said.