China urges strengthening US ties after Biden's Electoral College vote

Beijing: China on Tuesday called to strengthening bilateral ties with the US after the American Electoral College officially certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November 3 presidential election.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query on the Electoral College vote on Monday that certified Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's victory, reports Xinhua news agency.

"China has noticed the election results," Wang said, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sent a congratulatory message to Biden on November 25.

The spokesperson called on the two sides to uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation and manage differences, so as to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral ties.

On Monday, electors from every US state gathered at Capitols across the country and voted 306 for Biden and 232 for President Donald Trump.

The former US Vice President has now officially surpassed 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the White House.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Biden and congratulated the latter on his victory following the Electoral College vote.

This was the first congratulatory message by Russia to Biden since he was projected the winner just days after the November 3 election.

Members of US Congress are expected to certify the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021, after which Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President on January 20.

—IANS