China, UN to hold high-level conference on poverty reduction

Beijing: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will on Saturday attend and chair a high-level virtual conference on poverty alleviation and South-South cooperation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Friday.

China will co-organize the conference with the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the United Nations Development Programme, the Xinhua news agency reported spokesperson Wang Wenbin as saying.This year marks the 75th anniversary of UN's founding.

— IANS