    China to suspend entry of non-Chinese nationals from B'desh

    April20/ 2022


    Dhaka: China has announced to temporarily suspend the entry of non-Chinese nationals with valid Chinese visas or residency permits in Bangladesh due to the H5N1 virus that causes bird flu.

    This information was shared in a Facebook post by the Chinese embassy in Dhaka on Thursday.

    Entry of non-Chinese nationals travelling from Bangladesh suspended, holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.

    Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected, said China authority.

    The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19, the embassy said.

    The measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.

    Non-Chinese nationals currently in Bangladesh with visas issued after November 5 will not be affected.

    Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy.

    —IANS

