China to launch first quantum communication satellite

BEIJING: China will launch its first experimental quantum communication satellite in July, whose communications cannot be intercepted, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said. It will be the first quantum communication through a satellite in the world, said Pan Jianwei, professor with University of Science and Technology of China. Quantum communication boasts ultra-high security as a quantum photon can neither be separated nor duplicated. It is hence impossible to wiretap, intercept or crack the information transmitted through it, Pan said. The CAS's project includes launch of a satellite and building of four ground stations for quantum communication and one space quantum teleportation experiment station. Upon completion, the satellite will be able to establish quantum optical links simultaneously with two ground bases thousands of kilometres apart, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Chinese scientists have taken five years to develop and manufacture the first quantum satellite. It will be transported to Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in June, CAS said.