China to continue sharing epidemic prevention experience with Indonesia

Beijing: China is ready to continue sharing its experience in epidemic prevention and control with Indonesia, said Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang made the remarks during his telephone conversation with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

He said the Chinese side appreciates Indonesia for playing an important role as a regional major country with global influence in promoting world peace and development amid the pandemic.

Noting that the current pandemic situation remains grim, Wang said that he believes under the leadership of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the Indonesian people will eventually beat the epidemic, adding that China is willing to continue sharing its experience in epidemic prevention and control with Indonesia, provide support and assistance to the best of China's capability, and is willing to continue to deepen vaccine cooperation with Indonesia.

For her part, Retno said the fact that Indonesia and China have taken the lead in carrying out vaccine research and development cooperation has reflected the high level of bilateral relations and China's strong trust in Indonesia.

She thanked China for its strong support to her country, and said that it is hoped that the two sides will continue to promote vaccine cooperation.

—IANS