China to back Pak in safeguarding territorial integrity: Li

Beijing:Chinese Premier Li Keqiang today promised to firmly back Pakistan in its efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, independence and integrity of its territories. Li said that China would continue to work on expanding friendly exchanges and cooperation with Pakistan at all levels and in various areas. Li's remarks came in the backdrop of a meeting with Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Zhongnanhai, the headquarters of the Chinese government. Li spoke highly about the relationship and friendship between China and Pakistan. He emphasised that China always attaches priority to expanding relations with Pakistan and firmly supports the country's efforts in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and integrity of its territories. The development of the China-Pakistan economic corridor had provided a strategic framework for the two countries to carry out practical cooperation, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Li as saying. He hoped that the two sides would further expand and deepen practical cooperation and jointly advance development of the economic corridor so as to benefit more people. Li also said that he hopes that the Pakistani side would continue to adopt effective measures in protecting the safety of Chinese projects and persons in the country. Li said China is ready to work with Pakistan and other relevant parties to maintain regional peace and stability and promote development and prosperity. Sadiq said the friendly relationship between Pakistan and China has erected a model for international relations. Noting that the two countries will jointly celebrate the year of friendly exchanges this year, he said Pakistan is ready to step up friendly exchanges and cooperation with China in all areas. He expressed the readiness to jointly build the Pakistan-China economic corridor so as bring about greater benefits for people of the two countries and people in the region, the report said. PTI