China Achieves Milestone: Successful Launch of Satellite for Internet Technology Testing Marks a Step Forward in Space Innovation. Long March-2C Rocket Powers Satellite Into Orbit, Paving the Way for Advancements in Satellite Internet Connectivity.

Beijing: China on Saturday successfully launched a test satellite for satellite internet technologies.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/us-military's-secretive-spaceplane-launched-on-possible-higher-orbit-mission



It successfully entered its preset orbit, the report said.





It was the 505th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

—PTI