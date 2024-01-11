China Stands Firmly Against External Interference, Offers Support to Maldives Amidst India Dispute

China Firmly Opposes External Interference: President Muizzu's Visit to China Amidst Diplomatic Row. Key Agreements Signed for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Tourism Boost.

Beijing: In a resolute stance, China expressed its strong opposition to external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives on Thursday, reaffirming its support for the island nation's sovereignty and independence. The statement was issued as Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu concluded his inaugural visit to China.



A joint statement, released at the conclusion of talks between Muizzu and Chinese leaders, emphasized the commitment of both nations to firmly support each other in safeguarding their core interests. The document stated, "China firmly supports the Maldives in upholding its national sovereignty, independence, and national dignity, and firmly opposes external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives."



The timing of the statement coincides with a diplomatic dispute between the Maldives, led by the pro-Beijing President Muizzu, and India. The disagreement arose from derogatory statements made by three Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resulting in the cancellation of reservations by Indian tourists to the Maldives. Muizzu responded by suspending the ministers with a warning against making such remarks.



The joint statement also highlighted the Maldives' commitment to the one-China principle, recognizing the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the entire country and considering Taiwan an inalienable part of China's territory. It further stated the Maldives' opposition to any statement or action undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



China and the Maldives solidified their cooperation with the signing of 20 agreements on Wednesday, including collaborations in tourism to boost Chinese tourism to the Maldives. The Action Plan for Building a China-Maldives Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership (2024-2028) was among the signed documents, covering various areas such as Belt and Road cooperation, economic and technical cooperation, blue economy, digital economy, green development, infrastructure construction, and assistance for people's livelihood.



Despite the diplomatic tensions with India and a recent report from the EU Election Observation Mission of Maldives accusing the ruling coalition of deploying anti-India sentiments in the 2023 presidential elections, President Muizzu's visit to China is anticipated to conclude on Friday, with discussions focusing on the implementation of various projects committed by China.

—Input from Agencies