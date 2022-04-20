China ship capsize: Toll touches 97

Beijing: The toll from a ship that capsized on China's Yangtze river has risen to 97, the transport ministry said on Friday. Xu Chengguang, the ministry's spokesman, said at a press conference that 97 bodies have been retrieved from the ship - The Eastern Star - carrying 456 people which capsized in a tornado on the night of June 1, Xinhua news agency reported. One side of the ship was rolled above water earlier. The side that has emerged shows "Eastern Star" in Chinese on the hull. IANS