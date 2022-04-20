China Says Talks Positive, Skips Reference To NSG, Azhar Issues

Beijing: China said today that the strategic dialogue with India was of "positive significance" to ties as "extensive agreements" were reached but skirted any reference to the persisting differences over issues like India's NSG bid and efforts to get JeM chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN.

"The dialogue has reached the goal as expected and is of positive significance to the bilateral relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here, giving his assessment of Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's talks with Chinese officials, which included the first round of the upgraded strategic dialogue. "Our overall impression is that this strategic dialogue was held in a friendly atmosphere. The two sides held (an) in-depth and comprehensive exchange of views and reached extensive agreements," he said, without elaborating.

The two sides had an in-depth and comprehensive exchange of views on international situation, domestic and foreign policies, bilateral relations and other regional and international issues of mutual interest and reached extensive consensus, Geng said.

He, however, made no reference to the persisting differences over China blocking India's admission into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) (Contd On Page 2)