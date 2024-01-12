China says it facilitated peace talks between Myanmar's junta, rebels

China's foreign ministry announced successful peace talks between Myanmar's ruling military and rebels held in Kunming on Jan. 10-11. The dialogue, facilitated by China, resulted in both parties agreeing to cease hostilities and pursue conflict resolution through negotiations.

Beijing: China's foreign ministry said on Friday China facilitated peace talks between Myanmar's ruling military and Myanmar rebels in the Chinese city of Kunming on Jan. 10-11, and both sides agreed to cease fighting and resolve disputes through negotiations. —Reuters