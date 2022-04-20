China reports zero fatalities in past 24 hrs

Beijing: Chinese National Health Commission on Monday said that no person died of novel coronavirus in past 24 hours in the country, however, 12 new cases were reported.

A total of 22 people recovered in the same period, the commission said.

Out of the 12 new cases, eight are imported. According to the commission, China now has 82,747 confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's death toll is 4,632; over 77,000 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals.

The total number of imported coronavirus cases in China now stands at 1,583.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year, when the first coronavirus cases were registered in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province. In the past 24 hours, four coronavirus patients were released from hospitals in Wuhan. Not a single new coronavirus case was registered in Hubei Province in the past 24 hours.

