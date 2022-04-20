China ready to continue supporting Mexico in COVID-19 fight

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China is ready to continue to provide as much support as its capacity allows for Mexico''s fight against COVID-19, including helping the Latin American country purchase badly needed anti-epidemic supplies in China.

Xi made the remarks in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, reported Xinhua news agency on Friday.

Noting that the coronavirus disease keeps spreading in Mexico and other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Xi extended sincere sympathies and firm support to the Mexican government and people on behalf of their Chinese counterparts.

He said he believes that under the leadership of Lopez Obrador, Mexico will overcome the epidemic at an early date.

Pledging more support, Xi also suggested that the two countries continue to exchange experience in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as diagnosis and treatment via such means as video conferences of experts.

Xi stressed that China, upholding the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, has always been actively carrying out international cooperation against the epidemic and firmly supporting the World Health Organization.

Recalling the recent extraordinary leaders'' summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, where he put forward four proposals on promoting international anti-epidemic cooperation and stabilizing the global economy, Xi said China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Mexico and all other G20 members to implement the consensus reached at the summit.

He said he is confident that through the anti-epidemic cooperation, the friendship between the Chinese and Mexican people will grow deeper, and the bilateral relationship will have more strategic significance.

China, he added, stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with Mexico within such multilateral frameworks as the United Nations and jointly advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

--IANS