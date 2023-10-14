    Menu
    China qualify for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024

    Pankaj Sharma
    October14/ 2023
    China qualify for AFC Futsal Asian Cup

    Bangkok: China qualified for the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup after beating Hong Kong, China 5-2 here.

    The winner of Group A of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers were decided by the two-leg matches between China and Hong Kong, China following the withdrawal of Turkmenistan, reports Xinhua.

    Thailand, as the other team in the group, have already secured a berth as the host, and the matches with Thailand were considered as friendlies which were not taken into account for the group rankings.

    China took the advantage with a 6-0 victory over Hong Kong, China on Monday before the 5-2 win on Friday. The 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup is scheduled to be held in Thailand from April 17 to 28, 2024.

