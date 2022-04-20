China Pledges Support For Pakistan's War Against Terrorism

Beijing: China on Friday pledged support for Pakistan's efforts against terrorism as the Foreign Ministers of both countries discussed the regional and international situation.

Addressing a press conference here along with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi said both countries are "steady anchors for peace in the region" and that Beijing fully backs Islamabad in its fight against terrorism and supports it in safeguarding its sovereignty, Geo News reported.

The relationship between China and Pakistan remains "rock firm and unbreakable", Wang said, adding that Beijing will continue to play its role in Islamabad's progress and development.

Wang said that both the countries stand together amid the changing regional and international situation. Welcoming Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan, he expressed Beijing's desire for better relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"China wants improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan," he said.

Speaking at the press conference, Asif, who was on his first official visit to Beijing as Foreign Minister, said Pakistan and China support each other on regional and international forums.

He said Islamabad has profoundly reviewed US Afghan policy on South Asia and thinks that there is no military solution to Afghan conundrum. Asif said talks and peace were the only solution to this lingering problem.

Asif thanked China for its "unflinching support for Pakistan" in the war against terrorism and its commitment to the country's progress and development.

He said relations between China and Pakistan were exemplary and were based on history, mutual trust, equality, harmony, non-interference and common agenda of socio-economic development.

On China's commitment to Pakistan's development, Asif called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor a "flagship project" and vowed action against any threat to the project.

Asif reached Beijing on early Friday to hold discussions on regional and international strategies. Top officials of the Chinese Foreign Ministry welcomed Asif as he arrived at the airport accompanied by Pakistan's National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua.

During his visit, Asif will also be holding important talks with other leaders of the country, according to a press briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.

--IANS