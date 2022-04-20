China moon probe begins journey back to Earth

Beijing: A Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the moon has begun its journey back to Earth, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, putting China on course to become the first country to successfully retrieve lunar samples since the 1970s. Reuters

Geminid meteor showers till December 17, says NASA

New York: Widely recognised as the best annual meteor shower a stargazer can see, the Geminids are occurring between December 4 and 17, with the best view on December 13 and 14, NASA said. Sky watchers in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres can see it after 7.30 pm on Sunday and midnight-dawn on Monday, respectively. IANS



