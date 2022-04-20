China Might Launch Military Offensive In 2 Weeks: Chinese Expert

Beijing: Raising the rhetoric, a Chinese expert has claimed that China might launch a military offensive against Indian troops in Doklam within two weeks, and that New Delhi will be told about the operation in advance.

The expert at a Chinese think tank said the Indian soldiers deployed at Doklam, in the Sikkim sector, will either be captured or expelled from the area.

Hu Zhiyong, research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said Beijing's patience was wearing thin as India has not withdrawn troops from Doklam despite repeatedly being told to by the Chinese government and think tanks. "If India refuses to withdraw, China may conduct a small-scale military operation within two weeks," he said.

"The series of remarks from the Chinese side within a 24-hour period sends a signal to India that there is no way China will tolerate the Indian troops' incursion into Chinese territory for too long," Hu was quoted as saying by state-run Global Times.

China has stepped up its anti-India tirade over Doklam with its state media warning of baneful consequences.