China may use economic corridor to enhance trade with India: Pakistani MPs

Islamabad: Some lawmakers in Pakistan fear that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) may be used by Beijing to enhance trade with New Delhi.





In a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development, the lawmakers felt that China was investing in the CPEC to explore new vistas of trade with different countries, right from neighbouring India to Central Asian states and Europe, Dawn online reported on Thursday.





The Committee endorsed a point of view of a senator that with improved rail and road links with India through Munabao and Amritsar under CPEC, China would expand its trade with India to economically strengthen its eight underdeveloped provinces.







"China will definitely use the CPEC to expand trade with India because one who invests always watches one's interests first," said Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, the Standing Committee Chairman.

He said China's trade relations with India were far bigger than with Pakistan as Beijing had inked $100 billion trade agreements with New Delhi last year.







"Irrespective of sour Pakistan-India relations, China will do trade with India through the CPEC," Mashhadi said.





--IANS