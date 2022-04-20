China launches new remote sensing satellite

Beijing: It was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 11.44 p.m. on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.

—IANS