    China launches new remote sensing satellite

    April20/ 2022


    Beijing: It was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 11.44 p.m. on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

    The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

    It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

    The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

    The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.

    —IANS

