China launches 13 satellites in one go

Beijing: China on Friday successfully sent 13 satellites into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province.

The satellites, including ten commercial remote sensing satellites developed by Argentine company Satellogic, blasted off atop a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 11:19 a.m. (Beijing Time).

"We've now connected to all 10 satellites, and have received health information from all. Everything is nominal and the satellites are healthy. Flawless launch. Welcome our 10 newest satellites to our fleet!", Satellogic CEO Emiliano Kargieman said in a tweet.

According to media reports, this launch was the 351st by the Long March rocket series.

—IANS