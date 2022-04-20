China, India Should Be 'Sensitive' To Each Other's Concerns: Foreign Secretary

Beijing: India on Monday conveyed to China that both sides should be "sensitive to each other's concerns" while implementing decisions taken by their leaders.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, who is in the Chinese capital for "regular bilateral consultations", met State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Zhongnanhai in the morning. Gokhale said India is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with China, enhance mutual understanding, and promote greater development of India-China relations, state media reported.

"We will work together with the Chinese side to deepen understanding to strengthen trust to implement the decisions that are taken by leaders and to do it in a manner in which we are sensitive to each other's concerns," Gokhale said.

One of the irritants in bilateral relation has been over designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

It has been one year since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Wuhan, and since that meeting, Gokhale said, political exchanges between the two sides have been active, and pragmatic cooperation has been continuously promoted. The Chinese foreign minister also recalled the Wuhan informal summit, saying that bilateral ties have achieved rapid development and cooperation at all levels in various fields have been promoted comprehensively since then.

As two major neighbours, emerging economies representatives and strategic cooperative partners, he said, "China and India should continue to strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust, and maintain close coordination on international and regional affairs."

Emphasizing that the common interests far outweigh the differences between China and India, Wang urged the two sides to stand in solidarity, sustain the positive momentum of sound and steady bilateral relationship, and safeguard the common interests of emerging economies and developing countries. The foreign secretary is on a two-day visit to China. UNI