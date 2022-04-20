China-India Anti-Terrorism Joint Training Kicks Off

Chengdu: The opening ceremony of a joint anti-terrorism training drill between Chinese and Indian armies was held on Tuesday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The joint training aims to strengthen understanding and mutual trust between the two armies, exchange training experience and build up anti-terrorism capacity, Kuang Dewang, a senior representative of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, said at the ceremony. Kuang said the training did not target any third party.

Codenamed "Hand-in-Hand 2018," the 14-day event is the seventh joint anti-terrorism training between the Chinese and Indian military forces since 2007.