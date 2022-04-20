China helps Taiwan enterprises fight Covid

Beijing: The Chinese mainland has been vigorously making efforts to help Taiwan businesses and entrepreneurs prevent Covid-19 and resume work and production to overcome the impact of the pandemic, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference that at present the operations of Taiwan enterprises in the mainland are in generally stable condition and some saw notable growth.

Two events were held in July and September respectively with online and offline marketing activities between Taiwan and mainland enterprises. A total of about 1.4 billion yuan (209 million US dollars) worth of tentative deals have been reached during the two events, according to Fenglian.

The third marketing event will be held on Thursday, Fenglian said, adding that on November 11, the 2020 Zijinshan Summit for Entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait will be held in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

