China-EU agreements to apply to UK during Brexit transition

Beijing: The agreements and cooperation documents between China and the European Union (EU) will continue to apply to the UK during the Brexit transition period, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the withdrawal agreement between the UK and the EU, agreements between the EU and other countries will continue to apply to the UK during the transition period from February 1 to December 31, 2020, which is a special arrangement between the UK and the EU, spokesperson Geng Shuang said during an online press briefing, Xinhua news agency reported.

In order to ensure the stable transition of agreements pertaining to the EU and the UK, China agrees to the above-mentioned arrangement, that is, the agreements and cooperation documents between China and the EU will continue to apply to the UK during the transition period, Shuang said.

China stands ready to work with the UK and the EU to move forward the work related to cooperation agreements in the transition period, he added.

--IANS