China Denies Delaying Indian Flight To Hubei

Beijing: China on Friday denied delaying a special Indian flight to Hubei province to deliver medical supplies and evacuate remaining Indians from there, saying that relevant departments of both the countries are making arrangements for the same.

"There is no such thing as China delaying granting flight permission," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. "China has been assisting India in flying home its citizens. By far, more than 400 Indian nationals in Hubei have returned to New Delhi. The competent departments on the two sides are still in communication regarding arrangements for the remaining 80 Indian nationals to be brought back," Geng said when asked why Beijing is delaying giving permission to the Indian flight coming in with medical supplies. The spokesman said the Chinese government attaches high importance to health of foreign nationals in China. "We have offered them all necessary help and will continue to do so."

"At present, China's prevention efforts have been proven to be effective. We hope that relevant countries will respect the WHO's recommendations and avoid overreacting. China will continue to work with the international community to fight against the epidemic and promote the global cause of public health."

On Thursday, an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster plane was scheduled to go to Wuhan, but it was delayed due to "technical" reasons. "As we continue to work on the logistics of the evacuation, we would like to inform you that due to technical reasons, the date of the flight is being changed," said Indian Mission in China. UNI