China Confident About Defeating All Invasions: President Xi

Beijing: President Xi Jinping today said China will never compromise on its sovereignty and security and its Army has the confidence to defeat "all invasions".

"We will never allow any people, organisation or political party to split any part of Chinese territory out of the country at any time, in any form," Xi said addressing a special ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the 2.3 million strong People's Liberation Army (PLA), the world's largest standing army. Xi's remarks came amid the Sino-India standoff in the Sikkim section. "The Chinese people love peace. We will never seek aggression or expansion, but we have the confidence to defeat