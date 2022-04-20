China colliery blast toll rises to 32

Beijing: (IANS)The death toll from a coal mine blast in China's Mongolia region has risen to 32, the media reported on Sunday.





The explosion occurred on Saturday at the Baoma Mining Co. Ltd. in the city of Chifeng, Xinhua news agency reported.





An investigation is being carried out into the incident. It was a gas explosion.





There were 181 people working underground at the time of the accident. At least 149 workers managed to get above the ground.





As many as 268 policemen, 119 rescuers and medical staff were at the site on Sunday.





--IANS