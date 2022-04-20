China bans over 200 illegal websites with illegal content

Beijing: China's internet watchdog said it banned hundreds of websites and thousands of accounts with illegal content including pornography, gambling and terrorism, the media reported on Friday. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Thursday said it has closed down more than 200 illegal websites and some 6,000 accounts from various social media platforms, the Global Times reported. The banned websites included a platform for illegally trading firearms, some that fabricated rumours or distorted history, and those engaged in illegal recruitment of students with foreign education or fake degree certificates. The CAC also banned user accounts fabricating information about the stock and property markets and those containing pornographic content or promoting the Nazi ideology. The closed accounts came from Sina Weibo, Baidu Tieba community, Tencent QQ and WeChat platforms. The CAC asked the public to inform them about illegal content and promised to reward those who provided useful tip-offs. As Spring Festival approaches, rumours about food safety, public health and transportation are on the rise.