China approves coal mine projects with 3.6 mln T annual capacity

Beijing: China the world's top consumer of coal, has approved two new coal mine projects in the northwestern regions of Xinjiang and Gansu with combined annual capacity of 3.6 million tonnes at a total investment of 4 billion yuan ($566 million).

China, which produced 3.75 million tonnes of the fossil fuel in 2019, has been shutting small and outdated mines to launch bigger ones in its coal-rich regions, such as Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi and Xinjiang.

The National Energy Administration (NEA), which approved the projects, last week reaffirmed its commitment to building a clean, green and efficient coal industry and to cap the number of coal mines at 5,000 in 2020.

To do this, it will hasten efforts to phase out mines with annual capacity below 300,000 tonnes, it added.

