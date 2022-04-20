China appreciates Putin's praise for successful COVID-19 response

Beijing: China appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin's praise for China's achievements in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic and pledged to promote the building of a community of global health for humanity, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

Zhao made the remarks at a press briefing in response to Putin's comment at the 12th BRICS summit. Putin commended China as an excellent example for other countries in a successful COVID-19 response.

"China appreciates President Putin's positive comment on China's achievements in fighting the pandemic," said Zhao, adding that China has made major strategic achievements in the fight against COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zhao said China and Russia have been working hand in hand to help each other, sparing no effort in providing assistance and sharing experience. The two countries have also joined forces to fight against the "political virus." Such anti-pandemic cooperation is exemplary to the world.

Given the current difficulties, China is willing to work with Russia and the international community to respond to the challenges, Zhao said. "China will, through real actions, contribute more wisdom and strength to global anti-pandemic cooperation, and promote the construction of a community of common health for humanity."

— IANS