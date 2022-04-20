China announces sanctions on 28 US individuals

Beijing: China has decided to sanction 28 persons who have seriously violated China's sovereignty and who have been mainly responsible for a series of crazy US moves on China-related issues, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

They include Michael R Pompeo, Peter K Navarro, Robert C O'Brien, David R Stilwell, Matthew Pottinger, Alex M Azar II, Keith J Krach, and Kelly D K Craft of the Trump administration as well as John R Bolton and Stephen K Bannon.

"These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China.

They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China," the spokesperson said.

"The Chinese government is firmly resolved to defend China's national sovereignty, security and development interests," said the spokesperson.

—UNI