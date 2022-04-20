China And Pak Know India Is No Longer Weak: Rajnath

Lucknow: Reiterating Modi Government's resolve to protect its borders, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that our neighbours like China and Pakistan knew that India was no longer a weak country and its borders are completely protected and safe. "No one should have any doubt as India's borders are completely safe and we are competent to protect it. Our neighbours including China know that India is no longer weak," Mr Singh said while addressing a function organized by Bharatiya Lodhi Mahasangh here on Sunday. Mr Singh's statement is reminiscent of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's statement when he had said that India is no longer India of 1962. Mr Singh was not that categorical as like Mr Jaitley but when he said about India is no more weak he reminded China of India's potential to hit back. "Our borders are completely safe and our neighbours know about this. Our strength has grown under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now world acknowledges it," the Home Minister said. He said that Pakistan is playing a dirty game by sending terrorists to India to destabalise our country. "But now this is a fact that our security forces are killing 2-4 terrorists per day. This has weakened terrorist network and we have been able to build confidence of people across Kashmir," he said. Mr Singh, who is MP from Lucknow, was on two day visit to his parliamentary constituency and took stock of the development work being carried out across the state capital particularly about modernization of the Gomti Nagar Railway station and setting up of escalator in North Eastern Railway station. The minister was informed that work related to washing lines and electrification in Gomti Nagar railway station has started and is expected to end by July 2018. Divisional Rail Manager Satish Kumar Mandal said that to sort out delay of trains at outer of Lucknow station two extra entry and exit lines are being laid. About construction of outer Ring Road, Project Officer of NHAI P Shivshankar said that soil work is being done from Kuri Road to Faizabad Road. Mr Singh asked the officials to complete construction of outer ring road by March-April 2019. Commissioner Nagar Nigam also informed Home Minister about the work being taken up by the Nagar Nigam. UNI