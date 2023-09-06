China against clubbing of climate resilience clause as part of G20 sovereign debt restructuring package

New Delhi: According to our sources, China is opposed to the G20 Finance Track's proposed clubbing of the climate resilient provision as part of the sovereign debt restructuring of three vulnerable nations: Zambia, Ghana, and Ethiopia.

According to the sources, the G20 Finance Track has made significant progress in resolving the long-standing cases of debt restructuring of the three nations under the common framework under India's leadership.

According to the sources, the common framework has nearly completed addressing the debt vulnerabilities associated issues of three nations, but Sri Lanka is not included.—Inputs from Agencies