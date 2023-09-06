    Menu
    World

    China against clubbing of climate resilience clause as part of G20 sovereign debt restructuring package

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September6/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: According to our sources, China is opposed to the G20 Finance Track's proposed clubbing of the climate resilient provision as part of the sovereign debt restructuring of three vulnerable nations: Zambia, Ghana, and Ethiopia.

    According to the sources, the G20 Finance Track has made significant progress in resolving the long-standing cases of debt restructuring of the three nations under the common framework under India's leadership.

    According to the sources, the common framework has nearly completed addressing the debt vulnerabilities associated issues of three nations, but Sri Lanka is not included.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :China G20 Zambia Ghana Ethiopia G20 Finance Track
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in