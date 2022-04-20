    Menu
    China's Xi says hopes US pays attention to Tibet, Taiwan concerns

    April20/ 2022


    Beijing: China`s President Xi Jinping told US President Barack Obama during a telephone call on Wednesday he hopes the United States will pay attention to China`s concerns on Tibet and Taiwan and that the issues will not interfere with China-US ties. Xi said the two sides should expand military, economic, energy, and environment cooperation, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Obama has invited Xi for a state visit to Washington in September. Reuters

