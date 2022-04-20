China's Wuhan reports zero increase in COVID-19 cases for third day

Wuhan: No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported for third consecutive day with zero reports at the epicenter of the pandemic in a months-long battle with the deadly virus.

The health commission of Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, said on Saturday the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan and Hubei remained at 50,005 and 67,800 by Friday.

Hubei saw seven new deaths, six of which were in Wuhan, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 3,139.

The province also saw 561 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Friday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 58,942.

Among the 5,423 hospitalised patients, 1,521 were still in severe condition and another 406 in critical condition, according to the commission.

