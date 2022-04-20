China's Prescription for Poverty: An introduction

New Delhi: The Xinhua News Agency has come out with a documentary film — 'China's Prescription for Poverty'.

Having lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, what China has done has been commended by UN chief Antonio Guterres as "the greatest anti-poverty accomplishment in history".

Who were the poor? What had to be done? Who were to implement the policies? The answers will be found in the 50-minute multilingual film.

A Tibetan herdsman who used to oversee six 6 yaks now looks after 600; A 14-year-old boy of the Yi People fought his way out of the mountains through a boxing programme in his high school; With help of e-commerce, 7.5 tonnes of unmarketable dried persimmon was sold out in a single live-stream sale…

The documentary depicts nine poverty alleviation stories, analysing experiences through provision of employment, e-commerce, improving healthcare, and development of education and industries, among others. It also shows how the practices enlightened a Tanzanian sisal farm manager, a former Thai defense official, and many more across the globe.

The film discusses about the possibilities of how the experiences can be applied elsewhere, as eliminating poverty is an ideal shared by all, conveying a message that, on the path towards a better life, we are never alone.

The documentary is produced by Xinhua's documentary crew, who have previously documented series such as Trade Wind between China and Africa and Light of Wisdom·Belt and Road.

Shot on 4K by awards-winning cinematographers, the film covers a massive range of terrain across China. Utilising aerial and underwater cinematography, the untold is being told, the unseen is being shown. The film will also be presented in Dolby Vision.

—IANS