    China's military threat in South China Sea increasing significantly: Taiwan Foreign Minister Wu

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    June25/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Taipei: Taiwan's Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu has warned that the Chinese threat in the South China Sea is growing as China deploys a fleet of warships and other military assets and trains a large number of armed maritime militias to patrol the area. He has urged concerted action from all parties concerned to address the issue.

    Wu also expressed his optimism that New Delhi is paying "close attention" to China's increasing military activity in the Indian Ocean Region, namely its attempt to seize major ports in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Djibouti.

    The foreign minister of Taiwan recently spoke with a group of international journalists, saying that countries with interests in the South China Sea must work together to counter the threat posed by China's growing military might in the region, and that Taiwan is willing to share its experience in doing so.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :China China Sea Taiwan Foreign Minister Wu
