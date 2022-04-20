China’s Kuaizhou—1A Rocket Launches Satellite

China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the northwestern Gansu Province on Wednesday.The Jilin-1 Gaofen 02F satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket at 2:19 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit, Xinhua news agency reported.It is an optical remote sensing satellite that can provide high resolution images and high-speed data transmission.Kuaizhou-1A, which is Chinese for fast ship, is a low-cost small solid-fuel carrier rocket that has a short preparation period. Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, the rocket is designed to launch low-orbit satellites weighing under 300 kg.Since their first commercial mission in 2017, KZ-1A rockets have sent 21 satellites into space. Wednesday's launch was the 12th mission by Kuaizhou-1A series rockets, according to the launch center. —IANS