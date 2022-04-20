China's Hebei Reports 90 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Beijing: North China's Hebei Province reported 90 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine locally transmitted asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 84 were in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, including five previously reported asymptomatic cases. The other six cases were reported in the city of Xingtai.

Of the new asymptomatic cases, five were reported in Shijiazhuang and four in Xingtai.

By the end of Thursday, there were 553 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two imported cases being treated in hospitals in Hebei.

Another 195 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission. (ANI)