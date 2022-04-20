China's Act In U'khand A Transgression Not Incursion: Parrikar

Pune: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today said the recent act of Chinese troops entering the border district of Chamoli in Uttarakhand was "transgression" and not "incursion". Rubbishing media reports of Chinese "incursion" in the hill state, Parrikar said, "It was actually a transgression and not incursion. Media used the word incursion, but actually it was transgression." "I am happy that not a single bullet has been fired at the border from either side of India and China in last many years," said Parrikar, who was speaking here after releasing the Marathi version of journalist-author Nitin Gokhales book on Siachen. Meanwhile, the Defence Minister described the Indian Army as one of the best forces in the world with "highest morality, standards, capabilities and trainings". "When some area is given to Army for protection from insurgency, the Army will be able to control it by firing straight and cannot keep their hands tied at their back," Parrikar said. Stating that the Army does not indulge in brutality, he added, "We do not kill someone just for the sake of killing." "Though it is one of the best forces in the world, it needs equal support from the people of the country," he said, adding, "if anybody talks against the force, do not indulge in a physical fight with him, but just say bugger off." Terming America as a mighty nation, Parrikar said, "The US has not faced any border conflict and it is because they have might and India also should look to grow economically along with a focus to increase its might." Chinese troops had transgressed the border on land and by air in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand earlier this month when its men stationed themselves in a demilitarised zone and its helicopters flew in the Indian air space for over five minutes.