China's 4G users exceed 700 mn: Report

Beijing: China has a total of 734 million 4G mobile users, and 5G commercial operations will be launched in 2020, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) announced.





Wen Ku, head of the Information and Communication Development Department of the ministry, said the 4G industrial chain has taken shape in China, with strengthened research and development capabilities, the People's Daily reported.





Wen said the ministry will promote the formation of a global unified 5G standard and push forward the use and innovation of 5G-based mobile internet and the Internet of Things to lay a foundation for 5G commercial operations in 2020.





--IANS